Wisconsin DOJ announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force membership

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin DOJ announced the members of its Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Task Force on Thursday.

The task force includes representatives from each of the tribal nations in Wisconsin, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and other state representatives. You can see the full list of members here.

One of the reasons the task force was created is to get an accurate count of MMIW in the state.

"Also really thinking through how we got here and what problems we face and how we can begin making improvements on it, whether it's changing how different organizations work together or proposing legislation," Attorney General Josh Kaul said about what the task force will be doing.

The task force will begin meeting this fall.