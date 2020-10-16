Western Wisconsin could see it’s first measurable snowfall this weekend

We're all in on the change of seasons now. Once we start breaking out the snowfall maps, anything goes in the forecast.

Friday starts cold. Temperatures in the 30's with wind chills in the 20's will slowly warm through the afternoon, but not by much. High temperatures will climb into the mid 40's and wind chills will stay stuck in the 30's.

Winds won' be as strong as Thursday but they will blow in from the west at 10 to 20 mph and gust upwards of 30 mph. A weak disturbance is the cause for stronger winds again Friday, but as a new system churns for Saturday, winds will stay strong through the weekend.

That first impulse will bring us a chance for showers through midday Friday. There is a very slight chance for a few flakes to mix in north of Eau Claire where temperatures may stay in the mid 30's at the surface. But it'll be much too warm by their arrival around 11 am for snow to reach the ground in Eau Claire. We'll see very light rain with minimal accumulation.

Let's talk about Saturday.

A clipper low will develop overnight and swing a warm front into the state early Saturday morning. This will develop a long band of snowfall from North Dakota, across northern Minnesota and into parts of western Wisconsin. The Chippewa Valley is right on the line between cold and warm air.

This means we will see a chance for snow to mix in with rain and/or sleet between 3 and 7 am. Surface temperatures will likely be above freezing so if any flakes hit the ground, they'll melt. Folks east of highway 53 and north of highway 8 will have the best chance to see accumulating snow.

Snowfall amounts will be from a trace to a quarter of an inch. Further north, isolated amounts could break over 1''. Some models even suggest pockets of 2 to 3 inches of snow. Northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of measurable snowfall.

Temperatures will jump into the upper 50's through the afternoon and dry air will cut precipitation off behind that warm front by midday. So the precipitation won't last long Saturday. The cold front catches up Sunday and we drop back into a chilly theme with more snow chances next week.