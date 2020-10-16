Week 4 Sports OT highlights and scores

Week 4 Sports OT highlights and scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school football: Week 4
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6
Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19
Cloverbelt Conference
Durand 33, Mondovi 27 (OT) - Panthers now 4-0
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd
Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14
Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6
CWWC Conference
Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8 - Pirates now 4-0
New Auburn at Lincoln
Dairyland Conference
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Augusta 22
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence/Gilmanton 14
Blair-Taylor 22, Pepin/Alma 19
Whitehall 20, Eleva-Strum 8
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16
Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City
Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0
Heart O' North Conference
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34
Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13
Lakeland Conference
Prentice/Rib Lake 24, Ladysmith 22
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26
Grantsburg 42, Unity 6
Hurley 35, Flambeau 0
Marawood Conference
Marathon at Colby, 7:00 p.m.
Thorp at Edgar, 7:00 p.m.
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth at Amery, 7:00 p.m.
Osceola at Prescott, 7:00 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7:00 p.m.
Onalaska at St. Croix Central, 7:00 p.m.
High school volleyball
McDonell Central 3, Prentice 0