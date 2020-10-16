 Skip to Content

Week 4 Sports OT highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school football: Week 4

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6

Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19

Cloverbelt Conference

Durand 33, Mondovi 27 (OT) - Panthers now 4-0

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14

Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6

CWWC Conference

Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8 - Pirates now 4-0

New Auburn at Lincoln

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Augusta 22

Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence/Gilmanton 14

Blair-Taylor 22, Pepin/Alma 19

Whitehall 20, Eleva-Strum 8

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7

Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16

Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City

Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0

Heart O' North Conference

Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0

Spooner 35, Bloomer 34

Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13

Lakeland Conference

Prentice/Rib Lake 24, Ladysmith 22

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26

Grantsburg 42, Unity 6

Hurley 35, Flambeau 0

Marawood Conference

Marathon at Colby, 7:00 p.m.

Thorp at Edgar, 7:00 p.m.

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth at Amery, 7:00 p.m.

Osceola at Prescott, 7:00 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7:00 p.m.

Onalaska at St. Croix Central, 7:00 p.m.

High school volleyball

McDonell Central 3, Prentice 0

Regis doubles team reaches elite 8 at state tennis meet
