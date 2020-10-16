Watch Week 4 games here

(WQOW) - We've reached Week 4 of the high school football season!

With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 7:00 p.m. at Williams Football Stadium (UW-Stout campus), live stream available

Rice Lake at Hudson, 7:00 p.m. at Hudson High School, live stream available at Raiders streaming and Hudson broadcasts

Cloverbelt Conference

Durand at Mondovi, 7:00 p.m. at Mondovi High School, live stream available

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 p.m. at Stanley-Boyd High School, live stream expected here

Regis at Neillsville/Granton, 7:00 p.m. at Neillsville High School, live stream on school website and Zaleski Sports

Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:00 p.m. at Ward Field, live stream expected here

CWWC Conference

McDonell Central at Gilman, 7:00 p.m. at Gilman Elementary/High School, live stream expected here

New Auburn at Lincoln, 7:00 p.m. at Lincoln High School, live stream expected here

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta, 7:00 p.m. at Augusta High School

Independence/Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:00 p.m. at Melrose-Mindoro High School, live stream available

Blair-Taylor at Pepin/Alma, 7:00 p.m. at Pepin High School, live stream expected here

Eleva-Strum at Whitehall, 7:00 p.m. at Whitehall High School, live stream expected at Whitehall School District Facebook page

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Cadott at Clear Lake, 7:00 p.m. at Clear Lake High School, live stream expected on the School District of Clear Lake Facebook page

Boyceville at Glenwood City, 7:00 p.m. at Glenwood City High School, live stream available

Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City, 7:00 p.m. at Plum City High School, live stream available at EPC Wolves Athletics Facebook page

Spring Valley at Turtle Lake, 7:00 p.m. at Turtle Lake High School, live stream available

Heart O' North Conference

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron, 7:00 p.m. at Barron High School, live stream expected at the WE ARE Barron Facebook page

Northwestern at Cumberland, 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland High School, live stream expected at Cumberland School District YouTube page

Bloomer at Spooner, 7:00 p.m. at Spooner High School, live stream expected at Spooner Area School District Facebook page

Cameron at St. Croix Falls, 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Falls High School, live stream expected at WE ARE SCF Facebook page

Lakeland Conference

Prentice/Rib Lake at Ladysmith, 7:00 p.m. at Ladysmith High School

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster, 7:00 p.m. at Webster High School, live stream expected at WE ARE Webster Facebook page

Unity at Grantsburg, 7:00 p.m. at Grantsburg High School, live stream expected at WE ARE Grantsburg Facebook page

Flambeau at Hurley, 7:00 p.m. at Hurley High School, live stream available through NFHS Network

Marawood Conference

Marathon at Colby, 7:00 p.m. at Colby High School, live stream expected at Colby School District Facebook page

Thorp at Edgar, 7:00 p.m. at Edgar High School, live stream expected at Wildcats TV page

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth at Amery, 7:00 p.m. at Amery High School, live stream expected at WE ARE Amery Facebook page

Osceola at Prescott, 7:00 p.m. at Prescott High School, live stream available at WE ARE Oceola Facebook page

Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7:00 p.m. at Somerset High School, live stream available at HS Spartan300 YouTube page

Onalaska at St. Croix Central, 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Central High School, live stream available at St. Croix Central School District YouTube page