Watch Week 4 games here

Watch Week 4 games hereUpdated
(WQOW) - We've reached Week 4 of the high school football season!
With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 7:00 p.m. at Williams Football Stadium (UW-Stout campus), live stream available
Rice Lake at Hudson, 7:00 p.m. at Hudson High School, live stream available at Raiders streaming and Hudson broadcasts
Cloverbelt Conference
Durand at Mondovi, 7:00 p.m. at Mondovi High School, live stream available
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 p.m. at Stanley-Boyd High School, live stream expected here
Regis at Neillsville/Granton, 7:00 p.m. at Neillsville High School, live stream on school website and Zaleski Sports
Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:00 p.m. at Ward Field, live stream expected here
CWWC Conference
McDonell Central at Gilman, 7:00 p.m. at Gilman Elementary/High School, live stream expected here
New Auburn at Lincoln, 7:00 p.m. at Lincoln High School, live stream expected here
Dairyland Conference
Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta, 7:00 p.m. at Augusta High School
Independence/Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:00 p.m. at Melrose-Mindoro High School, live stream available
Blair-Taylor at Pepin/Alma, 7:00 p.m. at Pepin High School, live stream expected here
Eleva-Strum at Whitehall, 7:00 p.m. at Whitehall High School, live stream expected at Whitehall School District Facebook page
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Cadott at Clear Lake, 7:00 p.m. at Clear Lake High School, live stream expected on the School District of Clear Lake Facebook page
Boyceville at Glenwood City, 7:00 p.m. at Glenwood City High School, live stream available
Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City, 7:00 p.m. at Plum City High School, live stream available at EPC Wolves Athletics Facebook page
Spring Valley at Turtle Lake, 7:00 p.m. at Turtle Lake High School, live stream available
Heart O' North Conference
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron, 7:00 p.m. at Barron High School, live stream expected at the WE ARE Barron Facebook page
Northwestern at Cumberland, 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland High School, live stream expected at Cumberland School District YouTube page
Bloomer at Spooner, 7:00 p.m. at Spooner High School, live stream expected at Spooner Area School District Facebook page
Cameron at St. Croix Falls, 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Falls High School, live stream expected at WE ARE SCF Facebook page
Lakeland Conference
Prentice/Rib Lake at Ladysmith, 7:00 p.m. at Ladysmith High School
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster, 7:00 p.m. at Webster High School, live stream expected at WE ARE Webster Facebook page
Unity at Grantsburg, 7:00 p.m. at Grantsburg High School, live stream expected at WE ARE Grantsburg Facebook page
Flambeau at Hurley, 7:00 p.m. at Hurley High School, live stream available through NFHS Network
Marawood Conference
Marathon at Colby, 7:00 p.m. at Colby High School, live stream expected at Colby School District Facebook page
Thorp at Edgar, 7:00 p.m. at Edgar High School, live stream expected at Wildcats TV page
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth at Amery, 7:00 p.m. at Amery High School, live stream expected at WE ARE Amery Facebook page
Osceola at Prescott, 7:00 p.m. at Prescott High School, live stream available at WE ARE Oceola Facebook page
Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7:00 p.m. at Somerset High School, live stream available at HS Spartan300 YouTube page
Onalaska at St. Croix Central, 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Central High School, live stream available at St. Croix Central School District YouTube page