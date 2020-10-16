Virus curbs widen England’s north-south rift, stir animosity

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The English port city that gave the world the Beatles weathered decades of industrial decline before becoming a celebrated symbol of urban renewal. Now, the coronavirus is putting Liverpool’s hard-won revival in jeopardy, and raising tensions between the north of England and the wealthier south. The city made itself vibrant again by promoting local culture, soccer and ties to the Fab Four. But past government neglect left Liverpudlians with mistrust of London politicians, and the virus pandemic has brought it to the surface. Liverpool again feels it’s being punished by policies made in Britain’s capital as the first area in England slapped with new virus restrictions that have closed pubs and imperiled jobs,