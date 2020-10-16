UW-Eau Claire invites off-campus students to receive COVID-19 antigen testing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After over a month of successful COVID-19 antigen testing for UW-Eau Claire students living in dorms, off-campus students are now invited to take part.

UW-Eau Claire is now welcoming all students living off-campus at the testing site in the McPhee Center.

The university recently received a new testing machine, and hired more staff to test a higher number of students. The tests were previously available only to students living in dorms, but that's now being extended to all students to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We know that our students are a critical part of the Chippewa Valley economy, so they're working in workplaces that their work is required for us to be successful in the Chippewa Valley," said Jodi Thesing-Ritter, executive director for diversity and inclusion at UW-Eau Claire. "So, if our students are in our workplaces, we want to make sure they're not positive. This is a service to the community overall."

Testing for off-campus students is not mandatory, as it is for those living on campus, but it is recommended for students working an internship or taking part in university related activities outside the campus.

Officials say more than 7,500 antigen tests have been given since mid-September with a positivity rate of less than 4%.