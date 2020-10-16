Smog returns to Indian capital as agriculture fires start

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian capital’s air quality levels have plunged to “very poor,” days after the government initiated stricter measures to fight chronic air pollution. A smoggy haze settled over the city on Friday, reducing visibility. New Delhi enjoyed a respite from air pollution till September due to a strict virus lockdown. But with industrial activities resuming and cars back on the roads, the air quality in the city has once again fallen to unhealthy levels. Making matters worse is the burning of agricultural fields in neighboring states.