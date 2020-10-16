Regis doubles team reaches elite 8 at state tennis meet

KOHLER (WQOW) - Regis High School's tennis doubles team of Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka reached the state quarterfinals Friday before falling to Onalaska Luther.

The Ramblers duo will compete in the consolation bracket Saturday for the chance to finish in fifth place.

TOP 8!!! Adrienne & Teigan take down the #6 seed Catholic Memorial 6-3 ,7-6(1)! Up next #3 seed Luther! pic.twitter.com/CgdbXjxUnV — Regis Tennis (@RegisTennis) October 16, 2020

View the Division 2 singles bracket View the Division 2 doubles bracket

Luther's third-seeded doubles team of Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe eliminated both Regis and Altoona on Friday. The Knights topped the Rails' team of Averie Varsho and Ally Wagner 6-2, 7-6 (5) in their first match of the day.

Barron's fourth-seeded doubles team of Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome fell 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 to Aquinas' Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill. Brunkow and Jerome finished the season 17-2.

In singles play, Altoona senior Morgan Dekan lost 7-5, 6-4 to Fox Valley Lutheran's Olivia Pethan. Dekan finished her season 21-3.

In Division 1 play at Lake Geneva Tennis Club, Hudson's Sophia Jonas fell 6-0, 6-1 to Badger's Zaya Iderzul.

The Raiders doubles team of Kira Young and Grace Lewis also lost, 6-3, 6-1, to Muskego's team of Megan Lambrecht-Scasny and Lauren Sobieski.

New Richmond's Izzy Brinkman lost 6-1, 6-0 to Wausau West's Natasha Bailey.

View the Division 1 singles bracket View the Division 1 doubles bracket