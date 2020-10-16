Puerto Rico to relax COVID-19 restrictions, extend curfew

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced that more people will be able to visit restaurants, gyms, theaters and casinos as the U.S. territory relaxes some pandemic-related restrictions. Gov. Wanda Vázquez also said Friday that public transportation including buses and trains will resume service next week, and ferries will be allowed to only take tourists to the popular nearby island of Culebra. A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place, and face masks continue to be mandatory. Starting Saturday, capacity at restaurants will increase from 50% to 55%, while capacity at theaters, gyms and casinos will increase from 25% to 30%.