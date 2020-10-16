Philippines says it will defend oil search in disputed seas

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine energy chief says the Philippines is ready to defend the oil and gas exploration it has decided to resume in its internationally recognized waters in the disputed South China Sea. The Department of Energy announced Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved its recommendation to lift a 6-year-old moratorium on energy exploration in three offshore areas west of the Philippines, including Reed Bank, which China also claims. The energy chief says the Philippines will stand up for its rights if China protests or intervenes in the exploration.