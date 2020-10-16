Packers’ LaFleur expects DT Clark, WR Adams to play Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark will be “ready to go” Sunday at Tampa Bay after both players missed multiple games with injuries. Packers cornerback Kevin King’s status for the Buccaneers game is much less certain as he deals with a quadriceps injury. Adams has missed two games with a hamstring injury. Clark has been out three games with a groin injury. LaFleur has ruled running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin out for Sunday’s game due to a wrist injury.