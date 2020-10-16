NFL rushing leader Cook out for Vikings with groin injury

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL leading rusher Dalvin Cook will sit out Minnesota’s game against Atlanta because of a groin injury. His absence will give Alexander Mattison the opportunity for his first career start at running back. The Vikings also declared right guard Dru Samia out for the game on Sunday against the Falcons with a wrist injury. Cornerback Holton Hill was listed as doubtful due to a foot injury. Samia’s absence will likely pave the way for second-round draft pick Ezra Cleveland’s debut.