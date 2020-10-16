Merkel: EU summit on China called off as virus resurges

BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says a planned European Union summit on the bloc’s China policy that was to be held in Berlin next month has been called off because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. The 27-nation EU’s leaders had planned to meet in Berlin on Nov. 16 to discuss policy toward China. Merkel said after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday that that meeting won’t go ahead. New coronavirus infections are surging across Europe, prompting governments to impose renewed restrictions. Germany currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.