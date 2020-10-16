Man charged with homicide in connection to Rusk County ATV crash

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Minnesota man is accused of driving a UTV under the influence and crashing into an ATV which left a man dead.

Brennon Plaisted, 28, of Isanti, Minnesota is charged in Rusk County Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint:

On September 14, 2019, Plaisted was driving a UTV in a group on County Highway B in the town of Richland when the crash happened.

One person was killed and another was injured.

Deputies said Plaisted's eyes were red and his speech was slurred.

Plaisted told authorities because his rearview mirror wasn't secured he would occasionally turn around to make sure the group was following. He said he saw the ATV behind him swerve toward the ditch. He said he turned around and saw one of the victims lying in the ditch so he started CPR.

When asked about damage to the ATV, Plaisted said it was from previous "bumping and grinding" while driving on the trails.

Plaisted said he had not consumed alcohol in four or five hours and he had only had a couple of beers.

A DNR warden said Plaisted failed a breath test and field sobriety tests.

A crash witness said the UTV and ATV were side by side when he saw the ATV flip.

The following day Plaisted was interviewed in the jail where he admitted to having 10 drinks prior to the crash.

A blood sample taken after the crash came back at 0.329.

An autopsy on the deceased victim showed a traumatic injury to the brainstem and spinal cord and blunt force trauma to the head.

The other injured person suffered a concussion.

A DNR warden who specializes in crash reconstruction determined the UTV and ATV were side by side when the two collided. The warden said the ATV went into the ditch and rolled. Both people on the ATV were thrown from it.

If convicted on both counts, Plaisted could spend the next 37 years in prison.