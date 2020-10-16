How to talk to kids about Halloween changes

(WQOW)- We're all expecting Halloween to look a bit different this year, but how should you talk to your kids about the changes to their favorite holiday tricks and treats?

Mayo Clinic health officials are advising against door-to-door trick-or-treating, costume parties, visiting haunted houses, and many other traditional Halloween activities this year.

For kids who have already given up much of their routine due to the pandemic, like summer camps and typical school activities, officials say it can cause added stress on children, and it's important for parents to let them know the different holiday festivities aren't a permanent change.

"Present it as an opportunity to maybe have some new experiences, and some different experiences than they have been used to in the past," said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious disease expert at Mayo Clinic Children's Center. "Halloween is not canceled, we're just celebrating it in a different way. Get creative and get them involved with some of the different activities you have planned."

Officials say safe activities could include virtual costume parties, carving pumpkins at home, or watching scary movies with family.