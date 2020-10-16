Gregory Maguire says his latest book ‘is like comfort food’

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Gregory Maguire attributes the first grain of the idea for his new book “A Wild Winter Swan” to “Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers. He met her 25 years ago as he was getting ready to publish the hugely popular “Wicked.” Travers suggested he flesh out the character of the boy with one swan wing in “The Wild Swans.” It took nearly two and a half decades, but Maguire followed through. In “A Wild Winter Swan,” that boy with a swan wing for a left arm is prominent in a teen’s coming-of-age story in New York City in 1962.