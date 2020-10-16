GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump. Perdue was wrapping up his remarks at an event in Macon on Friday when he referred to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate as “KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever.” A spokesperson for Perdue’s campaign tweeted that the senator “simply mispronounced Sen. Harris’ name” and that “he didn’t mean anything by it.” Harris’ spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, tweeted: “Well that is incredibly racist. Vote him out.”