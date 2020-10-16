Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 28, Stratford 13
Aquinas 46, Westby 26
Arrowhead 59, Oconomowoc 17
Baldwin-Woodville 39, Somerset 29
Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
Blair-Taylor 22, Alma/Pepin 19
Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20
Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16
Brillion 52, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 22
Brookfield Academy 47, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Brookfield Central 20, Hamilton 15
Burlington 20, Elkhorn Area 6
Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13
Catholic Central 49, Dominican 13
Catholic Memorial 42, Grafton 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium def. Random Lake, forfeit
Cedarburg 35, West Bend East 22
Chilton 44, Valders 21
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Augusta 22
Colby 20, Marathon 0
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0
D.C. Everest 41, Hortonville 13
Durand 33, Mondovi 27, OT
Edgar 47, Thorp 6
Ellsworth 55, Amery 7
Freedom 18, Little Chute 12
Germantown 30, Brookfield East 24
Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8
Grantsburg 42, Unity 6
Greenwood 50, Marion 6
Hartford Union 46, West Bend West 3
Hayward 14, Lakeland 6
Highland 32, Potosi/Cassville 27
Hilbert 49, Oostburg 0
Homestead 40, Nicolet 25
Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19
Hurley 35, Flambeau 0
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pittsville 0
Kaukauna 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Kenosha Bradford 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Kettle Moraine 50, Waukesha South 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, Port Washington 0
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26
Lake Mills 49, Watertown 24
Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8
Lancaster 51, Dodgeville 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 0
Luck 40, Clayton 18
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Southern Door 14
Marshall 12, Markesan 8
Martin Luther 54, Saint Thomas More 0
Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 7
Medford Area 42, Merrill 6
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence/Gilmanton 14
Menomonee Falls 26, Pewaukee 14
Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6
Mosinee 35, Antigo 6
Mukwonago 23, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7
Oak Creek 33, Kenosha Tremper 14
Oconto Falls 40, Tomahawk 16
Osceola 26, Prescott 13
Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6
Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 7
Pacelli 42, Wild Rose 6
Palmyra-Eagle 33, Dodgeland 0
Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16
Racine St. Catherine’s 52, Saint Francis 0
Randolph 34, Cambridge 22
Reedsville 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14
Rhinelander 26, Ashland 7
Rib Lake/Prentice 24, Ladysmith 22
River Valley 33, Richland Center 13
Rosholt 47, Almond-Bancroft 0
Shawano 48, Marinette 27
Sheboygan Falls 29, Berlin 8
Shell Lake 69, Prairie Farm 6
Shiocton 26, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22
Siren 40, Frederic 22
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34
Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0
Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7
University School of Milwaukee 20, Edgewood 0
Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26
Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6
Wautoma 31, Adams-Friendship 14
Wauwatosa East 43, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Wauwatosa West 50, New Berlin West 7
Whitefish Bay 10, Slinger 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41, Wausau East 6
Wrightstown 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adams-Friendship vs. Platteville, ccd.
Athens vs. Marathon, ccd.
Auburndale vs. Colby, ccd.
Boscobel vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
De Soto vs. Ithaca, ccd.
Denmark vs. Luxemburg-Casco, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.
Fall River vs. Cambria-Friesland, ccd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Aquinas, ccd.
Highland vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ccd.
Kiel vs. Roncalli, ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Horicon/Hustisford, ccd.
Lakeside Lutheran vs. Columbus, ccd.
Luther vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.
Manitowoc Lincoln vs. Milwaukee Pulaski, ccd.
Marinette vs. New London, ccd.
Menasha vs. New London, ccd.
Nekoosa vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, ccd.
New Holstein vs. Two Rivers, ccd.
New Richmond vs. River Falls, ccd.
Northern Elite vs. Northland Pines, ccd.
Owen-Withee vs. Abbotsford, ccd.
Potosi/Cassville vs. Southwestern, ccd.
Poynette vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Racine Horlick vs. Kenosha Bradford, ccd.
Southern Door vs. Kewaunee, ccd.
Superior vs. Menomonie, ccd.
Turner vs. Big Foot, ccd.
Waterford vs. Badger, ccd.
Watertown Luther Prep vs. Lodi, ccd.
Waupaca vs. Xavier, ccd.
Waupun vs. Kewaskum, ccd.
West De Pere vs. Seymour, ccd.
West Salem vs. Holmen, ccd.
Weyauwega-Fremont vs. Manawa, ccd.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Pewaukee, ccd.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Whitnall, ccd.
Wrightstown vs. Freedom, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/