Free cards for veterans available at DigiCOPY

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A picture is worth 1,000 words, and to DigiCOPY, so is a card.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Eau Claire print shop is giving away free Veterans Day cards and envelopes to customers and community members to give to loved ones in the armed forces or to those who have served in the past.

Within DigiCOPY's seven locations across the state, employees distributed more than 4,000 cards to veterans over the last four years.

Store Manager Mike Gilles said it feels great to show their gratitude to those who served our country.

"With COVID and a lot of the social issues going on, veterans may get lost in the shuffle a little bit and often times veterans maybe are older people who are at-risk. So, recognizing them through the mail in a contactless way is a great, safe way to do that in 2020," Gilles said.

The complimentary cards and envelopes are available at the front counter of DigiCOPY through November 10.

