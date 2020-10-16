Eau Claire man charged with 10 counts of child sexual assault in 2 counties

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man could spend the rest of his life in prison for a series of alleged sexual assault with several victims.

Chantavy NMI Lee, 44, of Eau Claire is charged in Eau Claire County Court with three counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child, repeated sexual assault of a child and causing a child to view/listen to sexual activity.

That criminal complaint is sealed as of publishing, meaning the details are not available.

Lee is also charged in Dunn County Court with three counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child, repeated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Dunn County Court:

A girl who was 15 at the time told a crisis worker she had been sexually assaulted by Lee when she was in the 3rd grade. The girl said it happened for what seemed like every day over a several-month timeframe.

A second victim said Lee raped her when she was about five years old. She said Lee told her not to tell anyone.

The third victim said she was touched inappropriately when she was a young teen.

Lee is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

He is due in Dunn County Court on October 20 for an initial appearance and in Eau Claire County Court on November 25 for a hearing.