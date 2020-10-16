Developer: Eau Claire could see growth from people leaving the Twin Cities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire builder who's built hundreds of new homes in the Chippewa Valley in recent years says the area could soon see an influx of people moving out of the Twin Cities.

Cody Filipczak of C & M Builders spoke at this morning's "Eggs and Issues," sponsored by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce.

He said this summer's violence in Minneapolis, combined with the high cost of housing in the Twin Cities area is prompting some to consider moving to western Wisconsin. Filipczak says working from home makes that more feasible now. He says many of them are surprised at how much more affordable housing is in the Chippewa Valley, compared to the Twin Cities.

Other speakers at Friday's virtual meeting outlined plans for new apartment buildings planned for Eau Claire and Altoona.

Among the projects:

"The Current," a 71-unit downtown apartment building that's almost finished, aimed at Mayo employees, empty-nesters and UWEC people

"Andante," a 76-unit complex planned for 100 N. Farwell St. downtown

The Transit Center, to be built at the site of the current bus transfer center will include three floors of apartments

Block 7 in downtown Eau Claire, which is now being reconfigured to include concealed ground-level parking

The Cannery District, which could include both residential and commercial properties

"The Fairway", North Wilson and Fairway Drive in Altoona

"River Ridge Town Homes," near Woodman's in Altoona

With all this growth, Eau Claire Economic Development Manager Aaron White admitted that downtown parking is a concern, especially with some older parking facilities nearing the end of their usefulness. He said the city is exploring a variety of parking options.