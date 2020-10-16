‘Cheer’ star to remain locked up on child porn charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge says “Cheer” star Jerry Harris will remain in jail while awaiting trial on child pornography charges. Attorneys for Harris had asked that he be released and confined at home under strict conditions. But a Chicago federal judge said Friday that evidence offered by prosecutors “overwhelmingly supports detention.” U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain says it would “virtually impossible” to ensure Harris doesn’t use the internet. The 21-year-old suburban Chicago man was charged in September with producing child pornography. The FBI says Harris admitted to agents that he had asked a teenager to send him photos and videos of his genitals and buttocks via Snapchat.