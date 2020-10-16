Asian shares mixed amid 2nd wave coronavirus, election fears

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as investors weigh concerns about the U.S. presidential election and an economic stimulus package, on top of flaring outbreaks of coronavirus. Shares rose in China on Friday but fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Investors are also looking ahead to the release of data on the Chinese economy next week. Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third straight loss this week. Stocks had been mostly climbing this month, but have pulled back this week as ongoing talks between Democrats and Republicans on more aid for the economy have foundered.