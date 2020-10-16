Adviser: Trump tweet about Afghanistan withdrawal was a wish

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Friday doubled down on his assertion that the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will shrink to 2,500 early next year, while suggesting that Trump’s vow to bring all forces home by Christmas was more a wish than a reality. Robert O’Brien sought to clarify a week of confusing statements about the American footprint in Afghanistan. He also appeared to take a shot at Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said the U.S. is executing a plan to reduce the number of troops to 4,500 in November, but talk of any further reduction would be “speculation.”