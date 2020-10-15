Your heating bills could increase this winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Xcel Energy is looking ahead to the winter, and said people who get their heat through natural gas could see their bills go up, possibly as high as 9%.

Xcel representative Chris Ouellette said 5% of that anticipated increase is from the change in price of natural gas which fluctuates in price similarly to gasoline.



The other 4% is going to be weather-related. Last year was a warmer winter on average so customers saw their bills go down. This year, they believe temperatures are going to be closer to average for winter, and so Xcel is anticipating people will be turning the heat up.

"Weather plays a significant factor in heating bills," Ouellette said. "Obviously with extremely colder weather, customers are going to use a lot more natural gas. They're going to turn their heat up, their heat's going to be on more than it typically would be. If we have warmer weather just the opposite would happen."

Ouellette said you can save money on your heating bill by letting the sun in and covering drafty windows.