YMCA offering free 6-week transformation plan

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is challenging you to get off of your couch, get out of your COVID funk and get active through a new free fitness program.

It's called the six-week "strong challenge," giving guidance and motivation to help people get more active in their daily lives.

Each week, for at least 20 minutes a day, five days a week, there will be a different theme with both mental and physical health topics.

The program is offered to both members and non-members of the YMCA.

There will also be several prize rewards as well as a virtual option each day.

"So, someone watching from home can still participate. And then in addition to that, we're going to offer community-based programs. And so it might be, I don't feel comfortable coming to The Y, but I still want to get active again. So, we'll show you different parks, different trails, different clubs where you can do these activities," said Jim Ignarski, development and communication director for the YMCA.

The program begins next Monday and nearly 1,100 people have already signed up.

If you are interested, you can join here.