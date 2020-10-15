Woman killed in Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A woman was killed on Thursday morning when she crashed her vehicle on Highway 29.

The crash happened at 8:52 a.m. at mile marker 97. That is in the town of Edson, near Boyd.

According to Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Rachael M. Brewer, 21, of Waupaca was west on 29 when she lost control and when into the north ditch.

Kowalczyk said Brewer went through the ditch and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kowalczyk said speed was likely a factor.