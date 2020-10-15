Wisconsin Dells man charged in Michigan Gov. kidnapping plot

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) - A Wisconsin Dells man has been charged in connection to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 51, is charged with material support of an act of terrorism. a felony charge that carries a maximum of 20-years in prison.

Investigators say Higgins helped in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer from her vacation home.

Higgins was arrested on Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan and will be arraigned in Antrim County. A court date has not been scheduled.