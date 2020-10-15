US official holds Beirut meetings after Israel-Lebanon talks

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament speaker has met with a visiting U.S. official. Thursday’s meeting came a day after Beirut began indirect negotiations with Israel over their disputed maritime border. Lebanon’s parliament speaker has been the main Lebanese official dealing with U.S. mediators regarding the dispute with Israel over the past decade. Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their own exclusive economic zones. Israel has already developed a natural gas industry elsewhere in its economic waters.