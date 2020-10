DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Durand man has now received a traffic ticket for fatal crash earlier this year.



Dale Bauer, 68, was issued a citation in Dunn County Court for failing to stop at a stop sign resulting in death.



In February Dunn County Sheriff's officials said Bauer ran a stop sign at an intersection with Highway 85 and hit a car, killing William Girard of Eau Claire.



Bauer is due in court on November 4.