Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Breckenridge 39, Roseau 6
Cromwell 44, McGregor 14
Detroit Lakes 21, East Grand Forks 7
Duluth East 48, Duluth Denfeld 0
East Ridge 13, Lakeville North 0
Holy Angels 28, Park Center 7
Litchfield 49, Watertown-Mayer 7
North Branch 46, Proctor 6
Ortonville 22, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Ottertail Central 22, Pillager 8
Princeton 47, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
SMB-Wolfpack 42, Mound Westonka 14
Stephen-Argyle 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/