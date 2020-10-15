 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

7:23 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Breckenridge 39, Roseau 6

Cromwell 44, McGregor 14

Detroit Lakes 21, East Grand Forks 7

Duluth East 48, Duluth Denfeld 0

East Ridge 13, Lakeville North 0

Holy Angels 28, Park Center 7

Litchfield 49, Watertown-Mayer 7

North Branch 46, Proctor 6

Ortonville 22, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Ottertail Central 22, Pillager 8

Princeton 47, St. Cloud Cathedral 7

SMB-Wolfpack 42, Mound Westonka 14

Stephen-Argyle 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0

