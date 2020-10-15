Thailand declares emergency after unprecedented protest

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities have declared a strict new state of emergency for the capital, a day after a student-led protest against the country’s traditional establishment saw an extraordinary moment in which demonstrators heckled a royal motorcade. After the pre-dawn declaration Thursday, riot police moved in to clear out demonstrators gathered outside Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office to push their demands, which include the former general’s stepping down, constitutional changes and reform of the monarchy. Several top leaders of the protest movement were taken into custody. The protest not far from glittering temples and royal palaces pushed the boundaries of what is considered acceptable and legal language by publicly questioning the role of Thailand’s monarchy.