Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate missing persons case, possible homicide

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - There are scarce details after a body was found on Wednesday in Chippewa County. Here's what we know so far.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is assisting an agency outside of Western Wisconsin with a missing persons case. Officials are now saying it could be a homicide investigation.

Thursday a deputy with the Sheriff's Office was removing the "Do Not Cross" tape. The deputy said for now, they're done gathering information.

According to Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, authorities responded to an area south of 29 Pines on County Highway T Wednesday night.

The sheriff said there is a person of interest, but nobody is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and Sheriff Kowalczyk assures the public is not in any danger.

We were not told when more details will be released.