Sex offender will live on Randall St. in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A sex offender will be released from prison next week and live on Eau Claire's Randall Street.

John Christ, 50, was convicted of 3rd degree sexual assault in Chippewa County in 1991 and 2nd degree sexual assault and kidnapping/seize or confine without consent among other charges in Eau Claire County in 1994.

He is going to be released on October 20 and live in the 100 block of Randall Street.

Conditions of his release include lifetime registration on the sex offender registry, lifetime GPS monitoring, no drinking and no unsupervised contact with kids.

Any questions should be directed to Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor Mike Felton at 715-450-2883.