Residente signs with Sony to write, direct on-screen content

NEW YORK (AP) — The artist known as Residente has directed his own music videos and now he will help develop TV shows, films and other on-screen content for a global market. The most decorated winner in the history of Latin Grammys has signed a multi-year deal with Sony Music Entertainment to launch 1868 Studios. Sony says the new venture announced Thursday is a “first of its kind.” The Puerto Rican rapper and Sony Music Latin/Iberia will create, produce and globally distribute original content across multiple formats and in Spanish and Engish. The artist and activist hopes to help increase Latino representation in Hollywood.