President of Kyrgyzstan steps down amid election turmoil

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Kyrgyzstan has announced his resignation in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Central Asian nation after a disputed parliamentary election. In a statement Thursday released by his office, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who has faced calls to step down from protesters and political opponents, said that holding on to power wasn’t “worth the integrity of our country and agreement in society.” Hundreds of people rallied in the capital Bishkek on Wednesday, demanding his resignation, and the protests continued Thursday. The opposition says the Oct. 4 vote that election officials say was swept by pro-government parties was tainted by vote-buying and other irregularities.