Poll workers still needed across Wisconsin

(WQOW)- With less than three weeks until the election, Wisconsin election officials say there is still a significant shortage of poll workers across the state.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says the state is about 180 poll workers shy of their target number of employees for the general election. Wolfe says 51 cities and towns across 33 counties are still searching for workers, and the commission has started a campaign on social media to recruit them.

Officials say they're happy with the progress made to reduce the shortage, but many rural communities are still in need of volunteers to fill the positions.

"Even though in the grand scheme of things, I think it's a small number and I think we've come a long way, but I still think we need to do what we can to help support those small communities that don't have a lot of options or places to turn in terms of filling those needs," Wolfe said.

Gov. Tony Evers says if there is still a shortage of workers on Election Day, the Wisconsin National Guard will assist as much as needed with working the polls.

Wolfe also says the shortage comes at a time where more voters are already registered for this year's election. So far, there are more than 3.6 million active voters registered in Wisconsin, an increase of over 100,000 from October of 2016.