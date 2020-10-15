People rally in support of Amy Coney Barrett

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A group of local constituents is urging Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. They took their stance to the streets outside her Eau Claire office Thursday afternoon.

About 30 people waved American and Trump 2020 flags to show their support for the president's recent SCOTUS nominee.



Those in attendance said they want to see a Catholic, or even just more women on the court.

One woman said it's important for her as a mother to have a justice who is anti-abortion on the nation's highest court, and is hoping she overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case on abortions.

"We really need to get our court systems back to the basics, the beliefs, the biblical beliefs, and we really need to be a voice. She'll be a voice for the unborn," said Abigail, who did not give her last name.

There was one counter-protester across the street who said they feel Coney Barrett will pave the way for men to regulate women's bodies.