Park Police officers indicted in shooting of unarmed driver

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Two U.S. Park Police officers have been indicted on manslaughter charges in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed motorist who led officers on a stop-and-go chase after an accident. The charges against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard come after years of agitation by the family of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean, Virginia, and some political figures who saw the officers’ conduct in the shooting as excessive. Federal prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges against the officers last year, saying their actions did not rise to the level of criminality. Following that federal decision, Fairfax County prosecutors launched their own investigation. The officers are also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.