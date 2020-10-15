Osseo man sentenced in hidden camera case

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - An Osseo man convicted of using a hidden camera to catch a young girl and a woman in the shower will spend eight months behind bars.



Trempealeau County Judge Rian Radtke also ordered Kyle Coleman to get a sex offender assessement, and to not possses pornography or drink alcohol during three and half years of probation.

Coleman was accused of pointing a hidden camera at a shower to record an underage girl, and to record a woman showering at a different residence in the past.