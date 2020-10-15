On to Friday! Chippewa Valley tennis players advance at state

(WQOW) - The first round of the state tennis tournament was a smashing success for Chippewa Valley players.

At the Division 1 at Lake Geneva Tennis Club, Sophia Jonas (Hudson) advanced with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Menomonie's Haley Hastings. Jonas will face Zaya Iderzul (Badger) on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

New Richmond sophomore Izzy Brinkman edged Aubrey Schmutzler (Watertown) in three sets to advance. Brinkman will battle Natasha Bailey (Wausau West) on Friday.

Hudson's doubles team of Kira Young and Grace Lewis also advanced to Friday with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ava Rawlings and Mallory Ritzman (Badger).

At the Division 2 tournament in Kohler, Altoona senior Morgan Dekan advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over West Salem's Madigan Freng. Dekan will face Olivia Pethan (Fox Valley Lutheran) on Friday.

Altoona's doubles team of Averie Varsho and Ally Wagner advanced with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Erin Schermetzler and Ashlyn Dellemann (Roncalli/Two Rivers). The Rails' duo will face Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe (Luther) on Friday.

Regis' doubles team of Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka advanced with a 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 win over Rice Lake's Paige Diercks and Lexington Berger.

