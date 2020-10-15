Months into pandemic, Iran sees worst wave of virus deaths

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is confronting a new surge of infections that is filling hospitals and cemeteries alike. The capital has run out of intensive care beds, and the country’s single-day death toll hit a record high three times this week. Eight months after the pandemic first stormed Iran, authorities appear unable to prevent its spread. In a country devastated by U.S. sanctions, the government considers an economic shutdown like the ones imposed in Europe and the United States impossible. On social media, Iranians describe chaotic scenes at overwhelmed hospitals. On state TV, gravediggers can be seen breaking new ground in cemeteries for virus victims. Contradictory messages and measures have plagued the government’s response.