Millions in England likely to move to tighter COVID-19 rules

LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government will move the UK capital to a higher level of coronavirus restrictions later Thursday. The move comes as infection rates in the capital are rising. Khan says the city will soon reach an average of 100 cases per 100,000, a level some boroughs have already surpassed. The change will mean further restrictions on businesses and individuals, and Khan says he will continue to lobby the government for further financial assistance for those affected. Khan says nobody wants more restrictions but such a move is deemed necessary to save lives.