Marshfield Medical Center seeking traveling nurses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local hospital is looking to hire traveling nurses.

As News 18 previously reported, Marshfield Medical Center did a number of furloughs earlier during the pandemic, but now, they've brought back all of their staff with clinical backgrounds and need even more help.

Chief Administrative Officer Bill Priest said they want traveling nurses, or agency nurses, in order to care for patients with COVID-related needs as well as other illnesses.

Priest said some staff members have needed to quarantine, which makes the hospital shorthanded.

He also acknowledges traveling nurses cost more than a local nurse.

"They are more expensive to bring in, but it's part of what you need to do in order to have a bench strength to be able to care for patients," Priest said. "We'd love to have the traveling nurses to supplement or augment, but if we can hire our own staff, certainly that's our first choice."

A spokesperson with Marshfield added hiring traveling nurse versus a full-time nurse may be better at the time because if there's a decreased need in services again, they don't want to end up furloughing that full-time staff member.

Mayo Clinic Health System is also looking to hire temporary traveler nurses. Sacred Heart Hospital is not at this time.

Officials from all three hospitals say it is not uncommon for hospitals to seek traveler resources from time to time.