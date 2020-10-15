Immanuel VB stays unbeaten, celebrates seniors at Augusta

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - An incredible pregame gesture helped the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran volleyball team honor its seniors Thursday night.

The Lancers have not held a home match this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the Beavers made time for Immanuel coach Joe Lau to honor his senior class on the floor before the match started.

Immanuel went on to sweep the match in straight sets, improving to 10-0 this season.

Both teams will begin postseason play next week.

Other Thursday volleyball scores:

Bruce 3, Birchwood 2

Amery 3, Ellsworth 0

Fall Creek 3, Neillsville 0

Cadott 3, Gilman 1

Loyal 3, Greenwood 1

Elk Mound 3, Durand 0

Ladysmith 3, Hayward 0

Bloomer 3, Northwestern 1

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Cornell 3, Lake Holcombe 2

Cameron 3, Spooner 1

St. Croix Falls 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0