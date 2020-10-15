Heidorn, Parker chase down Dunn-St. Croix XC titles

DURAND (WQOW) - Parker Schneider jokes he knows the Rolling Greens Golf Course like the back of his hand.

He certainly knows where the cross country finish line is.

The Durand junior chased down the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title Thursday in 16:42 for his second win in his hometown in less than a month.

"Glad I can represent my hometown in such a way," Schneider said afterward. "My family all grew up here. I have a Big family on my dad's side and my mom's side. My dad, track coach I have been running with him a long time. I feels great to prove all the work I have put in."

Durand will host a sectional meet next week.

Molly Heidorn won the girls race to continue her strong season.

"It felt really cool being able to get this win. I worked so hard for it so it was really nice," she said. "I'm really looking forward to keep running for subsections and sectionals and maybe state."

Durand won the girls team title with 42 points. Colfax finished second (46), followed by Glenwood City (52), Spring Valley (99) and Elk Mound (115).

Spring Valley won the boys team title with 43 points. Elk Mound finished second (54), followed by Glenwood City (70), Durand (87) and Colfax (88).

Top 30 finishers from the girls race