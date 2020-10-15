GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, wife finance anti-Biden group

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson and his wife have given $75 million into a new super PAC that is attacking Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The investment was made amid GOP concern that President Donald Trump’s campaign was flailing and might not be able to correct course. Since it’s launch in August, Preserve America has inundated the airwaves with over $68 million in attacks against Biden. Adelson’s role in Preserve America, as well as the amount of money both he and his wife, Miriam, contributed to it were unclear until Thursday, when the group filed its first mandatory disclosure with the Federal Election Commission.