Feds approve Georgia health insurance changes sought by Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will offer federally subsidized health insurance to its residents only through private brokers. The plan was approved Thursday by President Donald Trump’s administration. A separate part of the plan would offer Medicaid to some of the state’s poorest able-bodied adults, but only on the condition that they work, volunteer, receive job training or attend school. Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services Administrator Seema Verma approved the waivers from normal federal law on behalf of President Donald Trump’s administration. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan also calls for spending state money on a reinsurance program that would allow companies to lower monthly premiums for all customers.