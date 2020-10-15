Evers says he is ‘fighting Republicans’ while trying to fight the virus

MADISON (WQOW) - In response to a judge's decision to block his emergency order limiting public gatherings, Governor Tony Evers says he is "fighting Republicans" while having a difficult time fighting the virus.

Governor Evers addressed the ruling further in Thursday's Department of Health Services news conference, expressing frustration over the judge's decision to temporarily block his emergency order which limited all public gatherings to 25 percent of capacity.

A new White House report blamed Wisconsin for it's "low adherence to mitigation guidelines" and Governor Evers says he is waiting on Republicans to step forward with a plan to work with him on slowing the spread and saving lives.

"We can prevent deaths, we can prevent deaths," Evers said. "I don't know how anyone in the state of Wisconsin can feel comfortable about saying, 'what the hell, I don't care about preventing deaths.'"

Governor Evers says he plans to challenge the judge's ruling to block the order and encourages Wisconsinites to continue to wear face coverings and avoid mass gatherings.