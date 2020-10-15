EU leaders divided over new climate goals for 2030

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders remain divided about a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and will not reach an agreement at their summit starting Thursday. Officials say the leaders will only start discussing the proposed emissions reduction target of at least 55% by 2030. The EU’s executive commission had proposed that target. The goal is to reach an agreement in December ahead of the adoption of the first ever European climate law. The proposal compares with the current target of a 40% reduction by 2030.